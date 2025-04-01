Cardinal Energy Strengthens Leadership with New Vice Presidents

Cardinal Energy ( (TSE:CJ) ) has provided an update.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. has announced the appointment of Devin Sundstrom as Vice President, North Area, and Heath Williamson as Vice President, Thermal Operations. These appointments bring extensive industry experience to the company, with Sundstrom’s 30 years in oil and gas and Williamson’s 15 years in heavy oil, positioning Cardinal to strengthen its operational capabilities and support its strategic initiatives in thermal oil projects.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. is a Canadian oil and natural gas company focusing on low decline oil operations in Western Canada. The company is distinguished by having the lowest decline conventional asset base in the region and has recently initiated its first thermal SAGD oil development project to enhance long-term sustainability.

