CardieX Stakeholder Regal Funds Alters Shareholding

CardieX Limited (AU:CDX) has released an update.

CardieX Limited has experienced a change in its substantial holding, with Regal Funds Management Pty Ltd and its associates modifying their stake in the company. The recent transactions include the sale of a significant number of ordinary shares, influencing the company’s voting power dynamics. These adjustments in shareholding could signal strategic shifts for investors and the company alike.

