CardieX Reports Strong Sales and Strategic Developments in March 2025 Quarter

CardieX has reported strong sales momentum for its CONNEQT Pulse device, with approximately 3,000 units sold or under contract since its launch in mid-January. The company is also enhancing its digital ecosystem with the CONNEQT App’s new Cardiology Report feature, which aims to increase user engagement and drive future revenue through premium offerings. Despite regulatory delays in the U.S. and the impact of tariffs, CardieX is optimizing operations by consolidating R&D in Sydney, achieving cost savings and operational efficiencies. The company is preparing for the Australian launch of the Pulse and anticipates significant sales growth in the coming months.

CardieX operates in the health technology industry, focusing on cardiovascular health solutions. The company offers products such as the CONNEQT Pulse, a device utilizing central arterial waveform technology, and the CONNEQT App, which provides cardiovascular health assessments. CardieX aims to penetrate new market segments and expand its global presence.

