Card Factory Secures AGM Resolution Approvals Amid Shareholder Concerns

Card Factory ( (GB:CARD) ) has shared an announcement.

Card Factory plc announced the successful passing of all resolutions at its recent Annual General Meeting, with significant shareholder support for most resolutions. However, resolutions concerning the authority to allot shares and disapply pre-emption rights received less than 80% approval, prompting the company to engage with shareholders to address concerns and report back within six months.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:CARD) stock is a Buy with a £185.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on GB:CARD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CARD is a Outperform.

Card Factory’s strong financial performance and attractive valuation highlight its potential as an investment. Despite the neutral technical indicators, the company’s robust earnings, stable balance sheet, and high dividend yield support a positive outlook.



More about Card Factory

Card Factory plc is a leading UK-based specialist retailer offering a wide range of greeting cards, gifts, and celebration essentials. The company focuses on providing affordable and high-quality products to its customers, maintaining a strong presence in the retail market.

Average Trading Volume: 1,365,555

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £329M



