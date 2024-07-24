Carclo plc Announces Major Shareholding Changes

Carclo plc (GB:CAR) has released an update.

Carclo plc has reported a change in major shareholdings, with First Equity Limited and other entities adjusting their positions. As of July 23, 2024, the voting rights attached to shares have decreased to 3.915870% with a total of 2,875,000 voting rights. The notification, completed on July 24, indicates a significant transaction that could interest stakeholders and investors tracking the company’s ownership dynamics.

