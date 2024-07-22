Carbonxt Secures Lucrative Sustainable Waste Contract

Carbonxt Group Ltd. (AU:CG1) has released an update.

Carbonxt Group Ltd has secured a significant four-year contract extension worth approximately $6 million annually with Reworld, a leader in sustainable waste solutions. This deal, beginning October 2024, bolsters Carbonxt’s US market presence, promising over a 25% increase in total group revenue and a substantial gross margin improvement at their Black Birch facility. Additionally, the contract reinforces Carbonxt’s commitment to sustainability, as their renewable Powder Activated Carbon products are crucial for Reworld’s emission compliance and zero-waste-to-landfill objectives.

For further insights into AU:CG1 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.