Carbonxt Secures Grant for Algae Remediation Project

Carbonxt Group Ltd has secured a US$159,000 grant from the Florida state government to collaborate with Mote Marine Laboratory on a pioneering water remediation project targeting the persistent Red Tide algae problem in Florida. The initiative will develop an innovative mitigation tool that combines new algicides with Carbonxt’s advanced Activated Carbon products to address harmful algal blooms, which previously cost Florida billions in tourism revenue. The company’s commitment to environmental remediation is reinforced by this project, which also aligns with government efforts to protect coastal communities from environmental threats.

