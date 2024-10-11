Carbios SA Shares Capital Update and Advancements

Carbios SA (FR:ALCRB) has released an update.

Carbios SA, a French biotech firm specializing in innovative biological technologies for plastics and textiles, has updated its share capital information, announcing 16,845,630 outstanding shares and 16,856,147 exercisable voting rights as of September 30, 2024. The company is advancing its enzyme-based recycling solutions, with a biorecycling demonstration plant operational since 2021 and an industrial plant set to launch in 2025 in collaboration with Indorama Ventures.

