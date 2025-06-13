Carbeeza Inc. Reaches Settlement Agreement Over Unpaid Services Claim

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Carbeeza Inc ( (TSE:AUTO) ) has shared an update.

Carbeeza Inc. has reached a settlement agreement with Northern Micro Inc. and IDX Systems Corp. regarding a claim for unpaid professional services related to previous agreements. The settlement involves Carbeeza paying $1,700,000 in installments until September 2027, with the option to pay earlier without penalty. This resolution allows Carbeeza to focus on its core operations and maintain its industry positioning without the distraction of ongoing legal disputes.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:AUTO is a Underperform.

Carbeeza Inc’s stock is significantly impacted by its dire financial situation, marked by insolvency risks and lack of revenue. Weak technical indicators and a negative valuation further contribute to a low overall score, underscoring the urgent need for financial turnaround strategies.

Carbeeza Inc. is a Canadian-based software company focused on the automotive marketplace. It offers a platform that utilizes Artificial Intelligence to predict optimal financing scenarios for consumers while maintaining their anonymity. The platform is designed to enhance the car buying process for both consumers and auto dealers.

Average Trading Volume: 6,378

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: C$5.94M

