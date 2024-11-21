Carawine Resources Secures Strong Shareholder Support

Carawine Resources Ltd. (AU:CWX) has released an update.

Carawine Resources Ltd. announced that all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting were approved by poll, reflecting strong shareholder support. Key decisions included the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of director Martin Lackner. This outcome underscores investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction and leadership.

