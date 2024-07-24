Caravelle International Announces Executive Overhaul

Caravelle International (CACO) has released an update.

Caravelle International Group has undergone a major restructuring with a series of high-profile resignations, including the Chief Shipping Officer, CEO, and several directors, all of which were not due to disagreements on company operations. In a significant leadership refresh, Hanxi Chang has been appointed as the new CEO, Zi Xia as CFO, and three new independent directors have been elected, with Xuanhua Xi becoming the Chairman of the Audit Committee. The new appointments bring in a wealth of experience from various sectors, including intelligent city system development, low carbon industry acceleration, investment banking, and energy efficiency.

