Caravel Minerals Adheres to Governance Standards

Caravel Minerals Limited (AU:CVV) has released an update.

Caravel Minerals Limited has announced its compliance with the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s recommendations for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, as per their recent corporate governance statement. Shareholders and interested parties can access the full statement and the company’s board charter through their website. The company ensures transparency in its management practices by providing detailed information on director appointments and maintaining direct accountability of the company secretary to the board.

