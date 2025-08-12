Caracal Gold Plc to Rebrand as Imara Gold Plc

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Caracal Gold PLC ( (GB:GCAT) ) has issued an update.

Caracal Gold Plc has announced its intention to change its name to Imara Gold Plc, reflecting a new phase in its corporate identity. This name change will be applied to all its operating subsidiaries in East Africa, and the company will adopt ‘IGLD’ as its new stock ticker. The rebranding is part of Caracal’s strategy to strengthen its market presence and align its corporate image with its growth ambitions in the East African gold mining sector.

Caracal Gold Plc is an expanding gold company focused on East Africa, with operations in Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Eritrea, and Burundi. Headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya, the company is dedicated to growing gold production and resources through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. Caracal is committed to responsible mining practices, contributing to social and economic development in the regions it operates, and prioritizing environmental protection and the wellbeing of its employees and their families.

