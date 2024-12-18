Cara Therapeutics Merges with Tvardi Therapeutics for STAT3 Focus

Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio: Discover top-rated stocks from highly ranked analysts with Analyst Top Stocks!

An update from Cara Therapeutics ( (CARA) ) is now available.

Cara Therapeutics has entered into a merger agreement with Tvardi Therapeutics to form a new Nasdaq-listed company focusing on developing STAT3 inhibitors to treat fibrosis-driven diseases. This strategic merger includes significant changes in leadership and ownership, with Tvardi’s executives leading the combined company and its investors holding a majority stake, and is expected to provide the necessary funding to advance clinical trials and product development efforts.

More about Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing treatments for fibrosis-driven diseases. Their primary offerings include small molecule therapies targeting the STAT3 protein, with a significant market focus on addressing unmet medical needs in this area.

YTD Price Performance: -65.14%

Average Trading Volume: 540,151

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $13.7M

