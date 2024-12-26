CAR Group Sees Shift in Voting Power Among Major Holders

CAR Group (AU:CAR) has released an update.

Don't Miss Our Christmas Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

CAR Group has seen a change in the voting power of its substantial holder, State Street Global Advisors, with various subsidiaries holding significant ordinary shares. This shift is due to changes in the relevant interests of these entities, allowing them to exercise voting rights and manage securities as investment managers or trustees. Investors may find these changes noteworthy as they reflect the evolving influence of major financial institutions in CAR Group’s governance.

For further insights into AU:CAR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.