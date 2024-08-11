CAR Group Reveals Mixed Financial Results

CAR Group (AU:CAR) has released an update.

CAR Group Ltd reported a significant revenue increase of 41% for the full year ended June 30, 2024, although profits after tax saw a sharp decline by 60%. Despite this downturn, the adjusted net profit rose by 24%, indicating a stronger underlying performance when excluding certain items. The company also declared an increased final dividend of 38.5 cents per share, payable in October 2024.

