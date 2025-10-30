CAR Group Ltd Secures Strong Shareholder Support for FY24 Remuneration Report

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from CAR Group ( (AU:CAR) ).

CAR Group Ltd held its Annual General Meeting to discuss the adoption of the FY24 Remuneration Report, which covers the financial year ending 30 June 2025. The resolution to adopt the report was supported by a significant majority, with 282,835,729 votes in favor and only 5,073,403 against, indicating strong shareholder approval of the company’s remuneration policies.

