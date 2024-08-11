CAR Group Limited Celebrates Robust FY24 Growth

CAR Group (AU:CAR) has released an update.

CAR Group Limited reported strong financial performance for FY24, with a 17% increase in proforma revenue and earnings, reflecting the success of their diversified business model and the growth of new products and services. The company saw a significant 41% rise in adjusted revenue, alongside a robust 99% conversion of EBITDA to operating cash flow. Shareholders were rewarded with an 18% increase in the final dividend, marking a 20% rise in total dividends for the year.

