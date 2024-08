CAR Group (AU:CAR) has released an update.

Susan Massasso, a director at CAR Group Limited, has increased her indirect stake in the company through on-market trades, acquiring 4,662 ordinary shares at a value of $170,147.06. This transaction, executed on August 16 and 19, 2024, has raised her total interest to 10,264 ordinary shares held via the Isola Five Trust, where she serves as co-shareholder and co-director.

