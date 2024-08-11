CAR Group Confirms Corporate Governance Compliance

CAR Group (AU:CAR) has released an update.

CAR Group Limited has published its corporate governance statement for the financial year ended 30 June 2024, which is available on their website, confirming adherence to ASX Corporate Governance Council recommendations. The board-approved statement, current as of 11 August 2024, provides transparency on the company’s governance practices and includes a detailed annexure for locating these disclosures. CAR Group has followed key recommendations regarding board and management roles, director appointments, agreements with executives, and the company secretary’s accountability.

