CAR Group Announces Director Retirement and Leadership Transition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

CAR Group ( (AU:CAR) ) has provided an update.

CAR Group Limited announced the retirement of Ms. Kim Anderson as a director, effective October 31, 2025. Ms. Anderson, who has been with the company since 2010 and chaired the People & Culture Committee, played a crucial role in the company’s Board renewal program and international remuneration structure. Her departure follows her extended tenure post the acquisition of Trader Interactive, leveraging her North American expertise. Ms. Susan Massasso will succeed her as the chair of the People & Culture Committee. The Board expressed gratitude for Ms. Anderson’s contributions, which have significantly benefited shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:CAR) stock is a Buy with a A$42.55 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on CAR Group stock, see the AU:CAR Stock Forecast page.

More about CAR Group

CAR Group is a leading company in the online vehicle marketplace industry, with operations spanning Oceania, Asia, and the Americas. It offers technology and advertising solutions to enhance the buying and selling experience, owning digital marketplace businesses in Australia, South Korea, the United States, and Chile, and is a majority shareholder in Brazil’s webmotors.

Average Trading Volume: 885,158

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$14.1B

For an in-depth examination of CAR stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue