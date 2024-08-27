Captiva Verde Advances Affordable Housing and Padel Team Sale

Captiva Verde Land (TSE:PWR) has released an update.

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. has announced a private placement worth 150 million units to bolster general working capital and initiate the development of affordable housing in New Brunswick. In parallel, the company is in talks to sell back the Miami Padel team, potentially reversing a significant share and warrant issuance or otherwise selling the team to the highest bidder.

