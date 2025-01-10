Capricorn Metals Expands Capital with New Securities Issuance

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

Capricorn Metals Ltd ( (AU:CMM) ) just unveiled an update.

Capricorn Metals Ltd has announced the issuance of 54,000 new fully paid ordinary securities, which have been approved for quotation on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of January 10, 2025. This move signifies an expansion in the company’s capital base, potentially enhancing its market positioning and offering new opportunities for stakeholders as the company continues its endeavors in the mining sector.

More about Capricorn Metals Ltd

Capricorn Metals Ltd is a company that operates within the mining industry, primarily focused on the exploration and production of mineral resources. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the code CMM.

YTD Price Performance: 6.85%

Average Trading Volume: 974,683

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$2.77B

For a thorough assessment of CMM stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.