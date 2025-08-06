Capricorn Metals Announces Change in Substantial Holder Status

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Capricorn Metals Ltd ( (AU:CMM) ) has issued an announcement.

Capricorn Metals Ltd has announced a change in their substantial holder status, as State Street Global Advisors Trust Company and its associated entities have ceased to be substantial holders as of August 4, 2025. This change reflects a shift in the voting securities held by these entities, which may impact Capricorn Metals’ shareholder structure and influence within the company.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:CMM) stock is a Hold with a A$7.10 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Capricorn Metals Ltd stock, see the AU:CMM Stock Forecast page.

More about Capricorn Metals Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 1,463,126

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$3.8B

See more data about CMM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue