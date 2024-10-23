Capricorn Energy’s Strategic Share Buyback Update

Capricorn Energy PLC (GB:CNE) has released an update.

Capricorn Energy PLC has repurchased 19,602 of its ordinary shares for cancellation, bringing the total number of shares bought back under its programme to over 8.5 million. The company continues to manage its capital with this buyback strategy, which has cost approximately £19.6 million so far. This move adjusts the total voting rights to 70,696,763, potentially impacting shareholder interest calculations.

