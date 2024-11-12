Capricorn Energy’s Strategic Share Buyback Initiative

Capricorn Energy PLC (GB:CNE) has released an update.

Capricorn Energy PLC has taken decisive action to bolster its financial position by purchasing and canceling 8,746 of its ordinary shares across multiple trading venues, as part of a broader buyback program. This strategic move, initiated in June 2024, has seen the company invest nearly £19.9 million in repurchasing over 8.6 million shares to date. Post-cancellation, Capricorn’s total shares in issue stand at 70,575,690, influencing voting rights and shareholder interests.

