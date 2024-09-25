Capricorn Energy PLC Executes Share Buyback

Capricorn Energy PLC (GB:CNE) has released an update.

Capricorn Energy PLC has announced the repurchase and cancellation of 16,969 of its ordinary shares, at an average price of £203.66 per share, through BofA Securities. The buybacks occurred across multiple trading venues, including the London Stock Exchange and alternative markets. Following the share cancellation, the total number of ordinary shares and voting rights in the company stands at 70,931,627.

For further insights into GB:CNE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.