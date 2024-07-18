Capricorn Energy PLC Continues Share Buyback

Capricorn Energy PLC (GB:CNE) has released an update.

Capricorn Energy PLC has recently executed a share buyback, purchasing a total of 17,250 ordinary shares across various trading venues at an average price of 189.73 GBP each, for subsequent cancellation. This recent transaction is part of a larger share repurchase program announced earlier, which has reached a total expenditure of 17,827,176 GBP for 7,690,547 shares to date. Following the cancellation, the company has updated its total number of ordinary shares and voting rights to 71,548,191.

