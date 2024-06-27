Capricorn Energy Announces Board Reshuffle

Capricorn Energy PLC (GB:CNE) has released an update.

Capricorn Energy PLC has announced the immediate departure of Hesham Mekawi from the Board of Directors. Maria Gordon, the company’s Non-Executive Chair, expressed gratitude for Mekawi’s contributions during a pivotal period of change and his valuable industry experience. Capricorn continues its operations as an Egypt-centric energy producer with assets in the Western Desert and the UK North Sea.

For further insights into GB:CNE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.