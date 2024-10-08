Capricorn Energy Advances Share Buyback Program

Capricorn Energy PLC (GB:CNE) has released an update.

Capricorn Energy PLC has recently made a significant move by purchasing 6,020 of its own shares for cancellation, with prices per share ranging from 211 to 215 GBP across various trading venues. The company’s share buyback program, launched in May 2023, has now reached a total expenditure of £19,327,700 for 8,410,458 shares, reducing the total ordinary shares in issue to 70,828,280. This activity is part of a strategic effort to manage the company’s capital and could be an indicator of Capricorn’s confidence in its financial health.

