Capricorn Energy Advances Share Buyback Plan

Capricorn Energy PLC (GB:CNE) has released an update.

Capricorn Energy PLC has announced the recent acquisition and cancellation of 36,546 of its own shares through various trading venues, at an average price of 187.41 GBP per share. This move is part of an ongoing share repurchase program that has seen the company buy back a total of 7,654,371 shares at a cost of £17,757,899. Following the cancellation, the total number of ordinary shares and voting rights in the company now stands at 71,584,367.

For further insights into GB:CNE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.