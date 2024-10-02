Capricorn Energy Advances Share Buyback Efforts

Capricorn Energy PLC (GB:CNE) has released an update.

Capricorn Energy PLC has disclosed the recent purchase of 12,343 of its ordinary shares for cancellation, at an average price of 199.24 GBP per share, as part of its ongoing share repurchase program. These actions, executed through Merrill Lynch International, have brought the total number of shares bought back to date to 8,383,224, with aggregate costs amounting to 19,271,584 GBP. Following the share cancellations, the updated total of ordinary shares in issue and total voting rights stands at 70,855,514.

