Capricorn Energy Advances Egyptian Ventures Amid Strong Financial Inflows

Capricorn Energy PLC ( (GB:CNE) ) has issued an announcement.

Capricorn Energy PLC has received $50 million from the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation, contributing to a total of $102 million received since June 2025, with accounts receivable now approximately $115 million. The company is continuing its investments in Egyptian assets, advancing into Phase 2 at South East Horus with partner Cheiron, and pursuing a new development lease on the North Um Baraka concession. Despite relinquishing the West El Fayoum block, Capricorn is on track to exceed its mid-point production guidance for FY25, averaging 19,924 boepd to mid-October.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:CNE) stock is a Hold with a £200.00 price target.

Capricorn Energy PLC’s overall stock score is primarily influenced by its mixed financial performance and bearish technical indicators. The company’s recent return to profitability and improved cash flow are positive, but the volatile revenue and profit margins pose risks. The technical analysis indicates a bearish trend, further impacting the score. Valuation challenges, including a negative P/E ratio and lack of dividend yield, also weigh on the overall assessment.

Capricorn Energy PLC is a cash flow-focused energy producer with a portfolio of onshore development and production assets located in the Western Desert.

Average Trading Volume: 98,655

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £133.8M

