Capricor Therapeutics Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. ( (CAPR) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. presented to its investors.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing cell and exosome-based therapeutics for rare diseases, with a prominent focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

In its latest earnings report, Capricor Therapeutics announced its third-quarter financial results for 2025, highlighting significant progress in its clinical trials and preparations for potential product launches. The company is on the brink of releasing pivotal results from its HOPE-3 Phase 3 study of Deramiocel, a treatment for DMD, and is preparing for its commercial launch in 2026.

Key financial metrics reveal a challenging quarter, with the company reporting no revenue for the third quarter of 2025 compared to $2.3 million in the same period last year. Operating expenses increased to $26.3 million from $15.3 million, resulting in a net loss of $24.6 million, up from $12.6 million in the previous year. Despite these losses, Capricor maintains a cash balance of approximately $99 million, expected to support operations into late 2026.

Strategically, Capricor is advancing its StealthX™ exosome-based vaccine platform, with a Phase 1 clinical trial underway. The company has also completed a successful FDA Pre-License Inspection for its manufacturing facility, positioning it well for the potential approval and launch of Deramiocel.

Looking ahead, Capricor remains optimistic about its future, with management confident in the scientific foundation of its products and committed to advancing Deramiocel toward approval and commercialization. The company aims to deliver significant value to patients, families, and shareholders through its innovative therapies.

