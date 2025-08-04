Caprice Resources Ltd. Requests Trading Halt Pending Exploration Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Caprice Resources Ltd. ( (AU:CRS) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Caprice Resources Ltd., listed on the ASX under the ticker CRS, has requested a trading halt on its securities pending an announcement concerning exploration results. The trading halt will remain in effect until the announcement is made or normal trading resumes on August 6, 2025. This move indicates a potentially significant development in the company’s exploration activities, which could impact its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

YTD Price Performance: 160.87%

Average Trading Volume: 4,178,703

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$40.02M

