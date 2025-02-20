Caprice Resources Ltd. Issues New Ordinary Securities

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

Caprice Resources Ltd. ( (AU:CRS) ) has shared an update.

Caprice Resources Ltd. has announced a new issuance of 51,414,593 fully paid ordinary securities, which will be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code CRS. This development reflects the company’s efforts to increase its capital base, potentially aiding in expanding its operational capabilities and enhancing its market presence.

More about Caprice Resources Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: 180.0%

Average Trading Volume: 23,000

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: €15.35M

