Caprice Resources Ltd. Announces General Meeting for Shareholder Resolutions

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

An update from Caprice Resources Ltd. ( (AU:CRS) ) is now available.

Caprice Resources Ltd. has announced a General Meeting to be held on July 18, 2025, where shareholders will vote on several resolutions concerning the ratification of prior share issues and approvals for related party participation in share placements. The resolutions include the ratification of the prior issue of Tranche 1 placement shares and approvals for issuing shares to specific individuals and entities, including Robert Waugh, Roger Mason, and Scott Deakin. Additionally, there is a proposal to issue options to Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited. These resolutions aim to formalize past share transactions and authorize new ones, potentially impacting the company’s capital structure and stakeholder interests.

More about Caprice Resources Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 7,235,714

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$36.02M

See more insights into CRS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.