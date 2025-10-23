Caprice Resources Ltd. Announces Annual General Meeting Agenda

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Caprice Resources Ltd. ( (AU:CRS) ) has shared an announcement.

Caprice Resources Ltd. has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 24, 2025, in Perth, Australia. The meeting will cover several key agenda items including the consideration of financial statements, adoption of the remuneration report, election and re-election of directors, approval of a mandate to issue equity securities, confirmation of the appointment of an auditor, and ratification of an agreement to issue consideration shares. These resolutions are crucial for the company’s governance and strategic direction, potentially impacting shareholder value and company operations.

More about Caprice Resources Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 5,459,594

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$89M

