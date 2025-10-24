Caprice Resources Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Caprice Resources Ltd. ( (AU:CRS) ) is now available.

Caprice Resources Limited has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, scheduled to be held in person on 24 November 2025 in Perth, Western Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to access the Notice of Meeting and Explanatory Memorandum online, as hard copies will not be distributed unless previously requested. The company has provided instructions for voting by proxy online, ensuring shareholders can participate in decision-making even if they cannot attend in person. This meeting is a critical event for stakeholders to engage with the company’s strategic direction and operational updates.

Caprice Resources Limited is a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code CRS. The company operates in the resources sector, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral projects in Australia.

