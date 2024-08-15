CAPREIT Raises Monthly Distribution and Shows Growth

Canadian Apartment (TSE:CAR.UN) has released an update.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CAPREIT) has announced an increase in their monthly distribution to $0.125 per unit, which annualizes to $1.50. The distribution for August 2024 is set to be paid in mid-September to shareholders on record by the end of August. CAPREIT stands as Canada’s largest publicly traded rental housing provider, boasting significant growth since its initial public offering in 1997.

