Capitol Health Approves Beneficial Merger

Capitol Health Limited has agreed to a merger with Integral Diagnostics, offering Capitol shareholders a 33% premium on the last close share price through an all-stock transaction. The Capitol Board has endorsed the merger, citing significant growth opportunities and enhanced service capabilities for the unified entity. Shareholders are set to be part of what will become Australia’s largest publicly listed imaging company, pending customary approvals.

