Capitol Health Announces Transformative Merger

Capitol Health Limited (AU:CAJ) has released an update.

Capitol Health Limited has announced a transformative merger with a complementary diagnostic imaging business, aiming to become the leader in the ANZ region. The merger is expected to bring significant benefits to patients, doctors, and shareholders, with the Capitol Board unanimously endorsing the acquisition terms. This strategic move is set to deliver superior clinical services and create substantial ongoing value.

