Capitol Health Agrees to Merger with Integral Diagnostics

Capitol Health Limited has agreed to a merger with Integral Diagnostics, where Capitol’s shareholders will receive 0.12849 Integral shares for every Capitol share, reflecting a 33% premium over Capitol’s last close share price. The Board of Capitol unanimously recommends shareholders to vote in favor of the merger, highlighting significant growth potential and enhanced service capacity for the combined entity. CEO Justin Walter emphasizes the merger as a valuable opportunity for stakeholders and a step towards becoming Australia’s largest publicly listed imaging company.

