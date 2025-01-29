Capitol Federal Financial Reports Increased Income and Dividend

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

Capitol Federal Financial ( (CFFN) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. reported an increase in net income to $15.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, driven primarily by lower income tax expenses and a growth in commercial loans. The company also announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.085 per share, reflecting continued shareholder returns and stable financial performance amidst a favorable shift in their loan portfolio towards higher yielding commercial loans.

More about Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. is the parent company of Capitol Federal Savings Bank, operating in the financial services industry with a focus on banking services.

YTD Price Performance: -1.89%

Average Trading Volume: 758,902

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $758.1M

For detailed information about CFFN stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.