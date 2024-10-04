CapitaLand Trust Allocates Funds for Debt Repayment

CapitaLand Mall (SG:C38U) has released an update.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has announced the strategic utilization of approximately S$515 million, almost half of the S$1.1 billion raised through equity fundraising, for debt repayment. The remaining funds are earmarked for financing a proposed acquisition and associated costs. This move is part of the trust’s efforts to strengthen its financial position and support growth initiatives.

