CapitaLand Mall Advances with Strategic Fund Utilization

CapitaLand Mall (SG:C38U) has released an update.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) has utilized an additional S$50 million from its S$1.1 billion Equity Fund Raising to finance a Proposed Acquisition and related costs, marking significant progress since their last update. The trust has also allocated S$268.7 million towards debt repayment, showcasing a strategic approach to capital management and financial stability.

