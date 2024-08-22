CapitaLand Launches New Fixed Rate Senior Notes

CapitaLand Investment Limited (SG:9CI) has released an update.

CapitaLand Investment Limited (CLI) has successfully issued S$350 million in 3.58% fixed rate senior notes due 2035, under its S$6 billion Euro Medium Term Note Programme, with the issuance guaranteed by CLI. The notes have been approved for listing and trading on the Singapore Exchange, providing investors with a new opportunity to engage with the company’s financial instruments.

