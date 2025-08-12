CapitaLand Investment to Invest INR19,200 Crores in Maharashtra by 2030

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

CapitaLand Investment Limited ( (SG:9CI) ) just unveiled an update.

CapitaLand Investment Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Maharashtra Government to invest over INR19,200 crores by 2030, aiming to expand its operations in Mumbai and Pune. This investment is part of CLI’s broader strategy to enhance its growth in India, with plans to increase its funds under management significantly, reflecting confidence in Maharashtra’s potential as a hub for innovation and digital infrastructure.

CapitaLand Investment Limited (CLI) is a global real asset manager that focuses on business parks, data centres, logistics, and industrial sectors. The company has a significant presence in Maharashtra, India, and aims to expand its operations in the region.

