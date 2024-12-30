CapitaLand Investment Strengthens Sustainability Leadership for 2024

CapitaLand Investment Limited (SG:9CI) has released an update.

CapitaLand Investment Limited (CLI) continues to solidify its sustainability leadership by maintaining its position on the Dow Jones Sustainability World and Asia Pacific Indexes for 2024, marking its 13th and 16th consecutive years on these lists respectively. As the only Singapore-based real estate firm listed under the ‘Real Estate Management and Development’ category, CLI underscores its commitment to sustainability through ambitious ESG targets and its inclusion in other prestigious indexes like MSCI and FTSE4Good. These recognitions highlight CLI’s dedication to integrating sustainable practices and offer a benchmark for investors focused on long-term economic, environmental, and social value.

