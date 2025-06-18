CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Expands Euro Medium Term Note Programme

Confident Investing Starts Here:

CapitaLand Mall ( (SG:C38U) ) just unveiled an update.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has announced the update of its Euro Medium Term Note Programme, increasing the programme limit from US$3 billion to US$7 billion. This update allows the issuance of notes in various currencies and incorporates the option to issue Australian law medium term notes, potentially enhancing CICT’s financial flexibility and market reach.

More about CapitaLand Mall

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) is a prominent player in the real estate investment trust industry, primarily focusing on commercial properties. Managed by CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Management Limited, CICT has a significant presence in Singapore’s retail and office sectors, offering a diversified portfolio of high-quality assets.

Average Trading Volume: 27,326,511

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$15.59B

